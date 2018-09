Mujer afroamericana derrota a veterano legislador demócrata

Congratulations to my sister in service, @AyannaPressley, on continuing her historic path into Congress tonight.

Let’s push together to make Medicare for All, tuition free college, & living wages a reality in America – all without corporate PAC money. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/o2SbtUkByS

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 5, 2018