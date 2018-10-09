Taylor Swift invita al voto y se dispara el número de registros

Hubo un aumento significativo en el número de personas que se registraron para votar después de que Taylor Swift hablara de política.
Kamari Guthrie, director de Comunicaciones de Vote.org, una organización sin fines de lucro, dijo a Buzzfeed que los números se dispararon tanto a nivel nacional como en el estado natal de Swift, Tennessee, después de la publicación de la cantante el domingo en Instagram.
“Subimos a 65 mil registros en un solo periodo de 24 horas desde la publicación de Swift”, dijo Guthrie.
Para ponerlo en perspectiva, durante todo el mes de septiembre, se registraron 190 mil 178 nuevos votantes a través de vote.org en todo el país, y 56 mil 669 en agosto.
El domingo, la cantante sugirió a la gente que visitara el sitio de Internet y mostró su apoyo a los demócratas de Tennessee, Phil Bredesen y Jim Cooper, quienes contienden al Senado y la Cámara de Representantes, respectivamente.
Swift dijo que, si bien había sido “reacia” a expresar sus opiniones políticas en el pasado, “por varias situaciones en mi vida y en el mundo en los últimos dos años, ahora me siento muy diferente al respecto”.
“Siempre he votado y votaré en función de qué candidato protegerá y luchará por los derechos humanos que creo que todos merecemos en este país”, afirmó la artista. “Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGBTQ, y que cualquier discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o el género está MAL”.
Swift, que tiene 112 millones de seguidores en Instagram, alentó a sus seguidores a registrarse para votar.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
“Hay tantas personas inteligentes, reflexivas y autónomas que han cumplido 18 años en los últimos dos años y ahora tienen el derecho y el privilegio de votar. Pero primero hay que registrarse, y eso es algo rápido y fácil de hacer”, escribió la cantante. “El 9 de octubre es el ÚLTIMO DÍA para registrarse para votar en el estado de Tennessee. Vayan a vote.org, allí encontrarán toda la información”.
Guthrie dijo que el tráfico al sitio de su organización aumentó después de la publicación de Swift en Instagram, con 155 mil 940 visitantes únicos que llegaron a vote.org en las 24 horas posteriores, en comparación con el número promedio de usuarios diarios de 14 mil 078.
El número de nuevos votantes en Tennessee también se disparó, dijo, con 2 mil 144 inscritos desde la publicación de Swift. Ese número es cercano a la cantidad total de nuevos registros en el estado durante septiembre, que fue de 2 mil 811.
Esta expresión pública de Swift, de tendencia más izquierdista, le ganó la ira de algunos de sus seguidores más conservadores. También llamó la atención del presidente Donald Trump, quien declaró el lunes que ahora la música de Swift le gusta “un 25% menos”.
*Con información de CNN