Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez es tratada como asistente en el Capitolio

– Dem Spouse + Member luncheon were at the same time today. I was sent to spouse event.

– Last night I was stopped bc it was assumed I was an intern/staffer

– Next time try believing women + people of color when they talk about their experiences being a woman or person of color https://t.co/xXwAUegQNI

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018