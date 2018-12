Trump tuitea y vuelve famoso a Scott Free, nuevo héroe de los memes

Attention @realDonaldTrump: "Scott Free" is the real name of fictional DC Comics superhero Mr. Miracle. "Scot-free" is how you got off on your federal taxes by cheating the government and U.S. taxpayers for decades.

You won't get off scot-free on your Russian collusion, however. pic.twitter.com/kAgy45BR0e

— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 3, 2018