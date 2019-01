Aprueban pago a trabajadores de gobierno aunque el cierre seguirá

Glad that my bill guaranteeing back pay for federal workers was signed into law today.

But the promise of back pay will not cover the cost of rent or groceries today. It won't make a car payment or cover prescriptions. A few of many reasons why it's past time to #EndTheShutdown pic.twitter.com/Cx0LpygRAf

— Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) January 16, 2019