ICE casi deporta a marino nacido en Estados Unidos

Jilmar Ramos-Gomez is a US citizen and decorated combat veteran. In Dec 2018, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department handed him to ICE so that he could be deported. He was held illegally for 3 days.

We are outraged and demand an immediate investigation. pic.twitter.com/KbvnmAUXhK

— ACLU of Michigan (@ACLUofMichigan) January 16, 2019