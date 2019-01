Maduro rechaza adelantar elecciones presidenciales en Venezuela

Honored to welcome Amb. @CarlosVecchio, @JulioBorges & leaders of the free gov't of Venezuela to @WhiteHouse. The US strongly stands w/ the Venezuelan Nat'l Assembly & the gov't of Pres @Jguaido. We are committed to seeing democracy restored to VZ through free & fair elections. pic.twitter.com/bFSjSrMTsy

— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 30, 2019