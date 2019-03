Investigación de Mueller no encontró evidencia suficiente contra Trump

My tweet below is dated 11/20/17. I said "from all outward signs, it appears the people going down over #TrumpRussia are Manafort, Flynn, Page, etc. Not Trump himself."

DEM LEADERS: I TOLD YOU SO.

Waiting on #MuellersReport for #impeachment was a huge unforced error. https://t.co/z19hOlfzqh

— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 24, 2019