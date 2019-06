Patrulla Fronteriza rescató a bebé migrante de ahogarse en Río Grande

Rio Grande Valley Sector #BorderPatrol agents rescue and resuscitate an unresponsive six month old after the smuggler's raft he is in rapidly deflates deflates in the Rio Grande @CBP #SavingLives #HonorFirsthttps://t.co/Zjq1FirmmC pic.twitter.com/sXzFaTUfsq

— CBP RGV (@CBPRGV) June 6, 2019