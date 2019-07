ICE ya inició con las primeras redadas de deportación

VP Mike Pence saw migrants sleeping on the floor & asked children in custody how they were being treated while visiting TX @CBP facilities Friday, weeks after a DHS OIG report described squalid conditions inside some detention centers.@CBSMireya reports https://t.co/joG6qkHbki pic.twitter.com/lnA1Fzxccz

— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 12, 2019