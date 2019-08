Arpaio quiere volver a ser sheriff de Maricopa.

Joe Arpaio announces 2020 bid for 7th term as Sheriff.

Thousands want me to run for Sheriff. Today Aug 25 announcing run for Sheriff Important day for me. Wife's Birthday & Pres Trump Pardoned me. Ready for bruising, bitter campaign. Never back down.https://t.co/4dkuVCtCUa

— Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 25, 2019