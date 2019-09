Trump: Hijo de Osama bin Laden fue asesinado por EE.UU. en operativo

Inbox: Statement from @POTUS acknowledges that Hamza bin Laden, Osama bin Laden’s son and high-ranking al Qaeda member, was killed in a US counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan/Pakistan.

This was reported a few weeks back but this is the first official acknowledgment. pic.twitter.com/kvlrfYLCps

— Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) September 14, 2019